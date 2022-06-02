Dr. Just has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Just, MD
Overview of Dr. John Just, MD
Dr. John Just, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Just works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Just's Office Locations
-
1
The Neurology Center of Gadsden LLC502 S 4th St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 547-8988
Hospital Affiliations
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
- Riverview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Just?
Neurological rehabilitation is designed to help patients with nervous system or neurological diseases. Rehabilitation aims to increase function, reduce debilitating symptoms and improve a patient’s quality of life.
About Dr. John Just, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1477541316
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Just accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Just has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Just works at
Dr. Just has seen patients for Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Just on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Just. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Just.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Just, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Just appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.