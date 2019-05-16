Dr. John Kadukammakal, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadukammakal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kadukammakal, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Kadukammakal, DPM
Dr. John Kadukammakal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Kadukammakal works at
Dr. Kadukammakal's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Foot & Ankle Center2008 Bremo Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 392-5418
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kadukammakal?
Dr. K is wonderful! He was able to see me on short notice and took care of my foot problem right there in the office. Great bedside manner. Would highly recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. John Kadukammakal, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1124265731
Education & Certifications
- Crozer-Keystone Health System
- Crozer-Keystone Health System
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadukammakal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadukammakal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadukammakal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadukammakal works at
Dr. Kadukammakal has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadukammakal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadukammakal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadukammakal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadukammakal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadukammakal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.