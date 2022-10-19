Overview of Dr. John Kagan, MD

Dr. John Kagan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, Hendry Regional Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Kagan works at Athletic Orthopedic and Reconstructive Center in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.