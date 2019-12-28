Overview of Dr. John Kailath, MD

Dr. John Kailath, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from St Johns Med Coll-Bangalore U and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Kailath works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroendocrine Tumors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.