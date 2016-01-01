Overview

Dr. John Kalarickal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dawsonville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Kalarickal works at Gastroenterology Assocs Gnsvll in Dawsonville, GA with other offices in Demorest, GA, Braselton, GA, Gainesville, GA and Buford, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.