Dr. Kalliel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Kalliel, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kalliel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Kalliel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Manchester Allergy Inc.765 S Main St Ste 203, Manchester, NH 03102 Directions (603) 668-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalliel?
Took my teen son for an allergy exam. It was our first time at an allergist and it was a great experience. Dr. Kalliel was very easy to talk with, very knowledgeable and took the time to be sure we understood all the treatment options. Good staff and very conscientious. I would highly recommend!
About Dr. John Kalliel, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1710059209
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalliel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalliel works at
Dr. Kalliel has seen patients for Hives, Allergy Skin Testing and Allergy Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalliel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalliel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalliel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalliel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalliel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.