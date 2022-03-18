Dr. John Kallis, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kallis, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Kallis, DMD
Dr. John Kallis, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They completed their residency with East-Orange VA Medical Center
Dr. Kallis works at
Dr. Kallis' Office Locations
-
1
Premier Oral Sugery Group Pc617 E Palisade Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Directions (201) 645-1360Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pmSaturday7:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Premier Oral Surgery Group of Bergen County375 S Washington Ave, Bergenfield, NJ 07621 Directions (201) 654-6200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kallis?
Everyone is extremely professional! From the day you start, till the day you finish…Everything is handled with precision!
About Dr. John Kallis, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1821086901
Education & Certifications
- East-Orange VA Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kallis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kallis accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kallis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kallis works at
Dr. Kallis speaks Greek and Spanish.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kallis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kallis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.