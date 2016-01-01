Dr. Kane accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Kane, MD
Overview of Dr. John Kane, MD
Dr. John Kane, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
ARIA Hea;lth Physician Services - Surgery10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 612-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Dr. John Kane, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1700310794
Education & Certifications
- UPMC Mercy
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
