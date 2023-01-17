Dr. John Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kang, MD
Overview of Dr. John Kang, MD
Dr. John Kang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang's Office Locations
- 1 21901 Northern Blvd Fl 2, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 229-6050
- 2 4103 Union St Fl 2, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 939-6050
-
3
John Kang MD30 Central Park S Rm 11B, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 759-9614
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kang?
I had researched many doctors before choosing Dr. Kang for my upper blepharoplasty surgery. From the very beginning, Dr. Kang and his staff were very welcoming and made me feel comfortable throughout the entire process. I am so happy with the results and the healing process was very quick with minimal swelling. Dr. kang and his staff were helpful every step of the way!
About Dr. John Kang, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1790838431
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- SUNY at Buffalo Sch Med
- Beth Isreal Medical Center
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Columbia University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
