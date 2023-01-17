See All Plastic Surgeons in Bayside, NY
Dr. John Kang, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (83)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Kang, MD

Dr. John Kang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    21901 Northern Blvd Fl 2, Bayside, NY 11361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 229-6050
  2. 2
    4103 Union St Fl 2, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 939-6050
  3. 3
    John Kang MD
    30 Central Park S Rm 11B, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 759-9614

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 17, 2023
    I had researched many doctors before choosing Dr. Kang for my upper blepharoplasty surgery. From the very beginning, Dr. Kang and his staff were very welcoming and made me feel comfortable throughout the entire process. I am so happy with the results and the healing process was very quick with minimal swelling. Dr. kang and his staff were helpful every step of the way!
    — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. John Kang, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1790838431
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • SUNY at Buffalo Sch Med
    • Beth Isreal Medical Center
    • MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    • Columbia University
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

