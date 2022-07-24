Dr. Kannengieser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Kannengieser, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Kannengieser, DPM
Dr. John Kannengieser, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Islip, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Community Hospital.
Babylon Podiatry1111 Montauk Hwy Ste 100, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 422-4450
Head Injury Association300 Kennedy Dr, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Directions (631) 227-6650
Martin Luther King Jr Family Health Center1556 Straight Path, Wyandanch, NY 11798 Directions (516) 214-8020
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
I had bunion surgery December, 2021 with Dr. Kannengieser... couldn't be more pleased... he is the Best!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1447515465
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
