See All Podiatrists in West Islip, NY
Dr. John Kannengieser, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. John Kannengieser, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small West Islip, NY
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. John Kannengieser, DPM

Dr. John Kannengieser, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Islip, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Community Hospital.

Dr. Kannengieser works at Island Foot & Ankle in West Islip, NY with other offices in Hauppauge, NY and Wyandanch, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Paul Betschart, DPM
Dr. Paul Betschart, DPM
4.8 (186)
View Profile
Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM
Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Jeremy Bier, DPM
Dr. Jeremy Bier, DPM
4.9 (260)
View Profile

Dr. Kannengieser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Babylon Podiatry
    1111 Montauk Hwy Ste 100, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 422-4450
  2. 2
    Head Injury Association
    300 Kennedy Dr, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 227-6650
  3. 3
    Martin Luther King Jr Family Health Center
    1556 Straight Path, Wyandanch, NY 11798 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 214-8020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • Long Island Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kannengieser?

    Jul 24, 2022
    I had bunion surgery December, 2021 with Dr. Kannengieser... couldn't be more pleased... he is the Best!
    Laura Sporny — Jul 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Kannengieser, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Kannengieser, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kannengieser to family and friends

    Dr. Kannengieser's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kannengieser

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Kannengieser, DPM.

    About Dr. John Kannengieser, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447515465
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kannengieser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kannengieser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kannengieser has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kannengieser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kannengieser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kannengieser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kannengieser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kannengieser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Kannengieser, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.