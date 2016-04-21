Dr. John Kao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Kao, MD
Dr. John Kao, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Kao works at
Dr. Kao's Office Locations
Doctor's Exchange2400 Samaritan Dr Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 427-8825
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The front office staff are friendly and efficient. The nurses are smiling and competent. Dr Kao is extremely competent, very friendly, and more than willing to discuss problems and questions. Also, I have yet to be seen on time...they always take me in early and sometimes I am out of there before my scheduled appointment slot. You cannot beat that!
About Dr. John Kao, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Mandarin
- 1497737191
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- University Of Southern California
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kao works at
Dr. Kao has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kao speaks Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.