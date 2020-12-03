Dr. Kartsonis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Kartsonis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Kartsonis, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Kartsonis works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Specialists of North Florida7711 Baymeadows Rd E Ste 6, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 731-1770
-
2
Dermatology Specialists of North Florida11512 Lake Mead Ave Unit 401, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 731-1770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kartsonis?
Neither my husband nor I have ever experienced any arrogance or rudeness from Dr. Kartsonis! We’ve been his patients for well over five years. He has been especially compassionate in regards to solving extremely problematic skin issues my husband has had for years. It seems that he finally found a solution, and we are extremely grateful for his kindness, respect, and expertise.
About Dr. John Kartsonis, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1023089182
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kartsonis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kartsonis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kartsonis works at
Dr. Kartsonis has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kartsonis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kartsonis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kartsonis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kartsonis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kartsonis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.