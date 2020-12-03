See All Dermatologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. John Kartsonis, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (18)
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Kartsonis, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Kartsonis works at Dermatology Specialists of North Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Specialists of North Florida
    7711 Baymeadows Rd E Ste 6, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 731-1770
  2. 2
    Dermatology Specialists of North Florida
    11512 Lake Mead Ave Unit 401, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 731-1770

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. John Kartsonis, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023089182
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kartsonis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kartsonis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kartsonis works at Dermatology Specialists of North Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kartsonis’s profile.

    Dr. Kartsonis has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kartsonis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kartsonis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kartsonis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kartsonis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kartsonis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

