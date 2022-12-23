Dr. John Kasch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kasch, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kasch, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.
Dr. Kasch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
John A Kasch MD Inc3011 O ST, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 446-5053
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kasch?
My wife and I have been going to Dr. Kasch for several years. We have received the highest level of service every time. The office staff are pleasant and professional to work with. Dr. Kasch has the ideal demeanor for his position - friendly, thorough, professional, knowledgeable. He takes the time to answer every question. Then I had an emergency. With no advance notice, from across the country, four days before Christmas, Alicia and the Doctor teamed up, via the internet, to correctly diagnose the situation and provide the needed prescriptions. Something I needed within a time window! This kind of service in our ever-depersonalized medical field is unheard of. You cannot go wrong in selecting this practice for your care!
About Dr. John Kasch, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1760485205
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasch works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.