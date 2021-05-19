Dr. John Kaspar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaspar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kaspar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Kaspar, MD
Dr. John Kaspar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kaspar works at
Dr. Kaspar's Office Locations
-
1
Associated Urologists of North Carolina, PA3821 Ed Dr, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 758-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaspar?
@UroLift was a very uncomfortable procedure for my #BPH. The first week was difficult. Six weeks later the results are remarkable. For me, it has been life transforming. Thank you Dr. John Kaspar, Associated Urologist of North Carolina.
About Dr. John Kaspar, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1891786091
Education & Certifications
- Hershey Med Center Penn St University
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaspar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaspar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaspar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaspar works at
Dr. Kaspar has seen patients for Polyuria, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaspar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaspar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaspar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaspar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaspar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.