Dr. John Kastrup, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Kastrup, MD
Dr. John Kastrup, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Kastrup works at
Dr. Kastrup's Office Locations
Holman Chan, M.D.1505 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 330, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 258-3773Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- Teamsters or other Unions
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zenith Administrators Inc
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Kastrup, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1295840841
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hamot Med Center
- University of Cincinnati
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kastrup has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kastrup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kastrup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
318 patients have reviewed Dr. Kastrup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kastrup.
