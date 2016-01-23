Dr. John Katsaropoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katsaropoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Katsaropoulos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Katsaropoulos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Woodlawn Hospital.
Dr. Katsaropoulos works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Cardiovascual Specialists610 N Michigan St Ste 400, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-8120Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cardiology Associates Inc621 Memorial Dr Ste 502, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 234-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Woodlawn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor saved my life. I was in the hospital for chest pains and suffered a heart attack just as I was about to get on the treadmill to do a stress test. I was in surgery with in 5 minutes where Dr Katsaroppules opened an artery that was 100 % blocked and put in a stent. I can't thank him enough.
About Dr. John Katsaropoulos, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Baystate Med Center
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katsaropoulos accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katsaropoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katsaropoulos has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katsaropoulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
