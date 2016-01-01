Dr. Kauffman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Kauffman, MD
Dr. John Kauffman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 90 LIBBEY INDUSTRIAL PKWY, East Weymouth, MA 02189 Directions (617) 657-6440
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Inc.291 Independence Dr, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 541-7505
Dedham Medical Associates1 Lyons St, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (781) 493-3580Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 421-1380Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1720052038
- Baylor University
