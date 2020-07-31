See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. John Kaufmann, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview of Dr. John Kaufmann, MD

Dr. John Kaufmann, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.

Dr. Kaufmann works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaufmann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1595 Soquel Dr Ste 411, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 31, 2020
    Dr Kaufmann is professional, friendly, very clear and involves me in decision making about my care.
    Rev Suzanne Semmes — Jul 31, 2020
    Photo: Dr. John Kaufmann, MD
    About Dr. John Kaufmann, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1265481949
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    • Kaiser Hosp
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dominican Hospital
    • Watsonville Community Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Kaufmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaufmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaufmann accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kaufmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaufmann works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kaufmann’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

