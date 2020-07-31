Dr. John Kaufmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kaufmann, MD
Dr. John Kaufmann, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 411, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Kaufmann is professional, friendly, very clear and involves me in decision making about my care.
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Kaiser Hosp
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Internal Medicine
- Dominican Hospital
- Watsonville Community Hospital
Dr. Kaufmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufmann accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufmann.
