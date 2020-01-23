Overview

Dr. John Kavcic, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cheektowaga, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Kavcic works at Parkview Primary Care Physicians in Cheektowaga, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.