Dr. Kawaoka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Kawaoka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Kawaoka, MD is a Dermatologist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Kawaoka works at
Locations
1
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-7959Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
LPG Dermatology950 Warren Ave Ste 301, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 606-2380
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
First time visit and was very impressed with his expertise in diagnosis and treatment.
About Dr. John Kawaoka, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brown Dermatology
- Brown Internal Medicine Residency Program
- Brown Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kawaoka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kawaoka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kawaoka works at
Dr. Kawaoka has seen patients for Rash and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kawaoka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kawaoka speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kawaoka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawaoka.
