Overview

Dr. John Kayal, MD is a Dermatologist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Kayal works at Kayal Dermatology & Skin Cancer Specialists in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.