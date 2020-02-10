Dr. John Kayal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kayal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kayal, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kayal, MD is a Dermatologist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Kayal works at
Locations
Kayal Dermatology & Skin Cancer Specialist141 Lacy St NW Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (205) 933-0987Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, friendly and timely care. I’ve been going to Dr. Kayal and his clinic for nearly 4 years, I’ve found he and his PAs absolutely outstanding. I’d definitely recommend Dr. Kayal and his clinic.
About Dr. John Kayal, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1366409880
Education & Certifications
- Mohs Surg/Univ Of Al
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Yale
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kayal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kayal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kayal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kayal has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kayal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Kayal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kayal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kayal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kayal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.