Dr. Kazmierski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Kazmierski, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Kazmierski, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Kazmierski works at
Locations
-
1
McLaren Macomb Cardiovascular Institute1030 Harrington St Ste 101, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 464-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kazmierski?
Super Dr. caring listens
About Dr. John Kazmierski, DO
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1164403481
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hosp/sinai Hospital
- Bi-County Hosp
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazmierski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazmierski works at
Dr. Kazmierski has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazmierski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazmierski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazmierski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazmierski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazmierski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.