Dr. John Kazmierski, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Kazmierski works at McLaren Cardiovascular Institute in Mount Clemens, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.