Dr. John Keane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Keane, MD
Overview
Dr. John Keane, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Keane works at
Locations
-
1
Skinmd LLC16105 S La Grange Rd, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (815) 469-8293
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keane?
Dr. Keane has been taking care of me since the '90s He is a brilliant doctor and so much compassion while treating you. He has saved me numerous times from potential spots turning cancerous. I highly recommend him and his wonderful staff!!
About Dr. John Keane, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1093758435
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keane works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Keane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.