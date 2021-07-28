Dr. John Kedora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kedora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kedora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Kedora, MD
Dr. John Kedora, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor University Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Dr. Kedora's Office Locations
Texas Vascular Associates4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 665-9100Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday1:30pm - 4:30pm
Surgical Associates of Dallas621 N Hall St Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75226 Directions (214) 821-9600Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
The Heart Group Htpn5236 W University Dr Ste 4450, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 665-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I AM SO HAPPY THAT DR. KEDORA, TOOK CARE OF ME IN THIS VERY DELICATE SURGERY. I ADMIRE THE SURGICAL EXPERTISE I AM GRATEFUL TO HIM AND HIS LOYAL STAFF. I WISH I COULD GIVE HIM A 10 AND BEYOND RATING.
About Dr. John Kedora, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1902015043
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Univ Med Ctr
- Baylor University Med Ctr
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
