Dr. John Keebler, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Keebler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.

Dr. Keebler works at Ascension Medical Group Providence - ENT and Sinus Center in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Otitis Media and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Providence - ENT and Sinus Center
    6701 Airport Blvd Ste B123, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 660-3495
  2. 2
    IMC Otolaryngology Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, P.C.
    831 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL 36695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 665-8120
  3. 3
    7101 US Highway 90 Ste 203, Daphne, AL 36526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 665-8120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Outer Ear Infection
Otitis Media
Sinusitis
Outer Ear Infection
Otitis Media
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  Vertigo
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Buccal Tubes for Braces Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 03, 2021
    Very patient and kind. Have seen him for years and he’s very knowledgeable and has always cured whatever problem I was having. I read a couple reviews below and it’s very hard to imagine such a nice and patient doctor yelling at anyone. He always gives us more than enough time to answer all our questions and has operated on my son and did a perfect job. He does more complicated surgeries than other doctors in the area. I recommend him to all my family and friends in mobile.
    Bill W — Jan 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Keebler, MD
    About Dr. John Keebler, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326194358
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Fla
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Louisville
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Keebler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keebler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keebler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keebler has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Otitis Media and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keebler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Keebler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keebler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keebler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keebler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

