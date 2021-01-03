Overview

Dr. John Keebler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.



Dr. Keebler works at Ascension Medical Group Providence - ENT and Sinus Center in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Otitis Media and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.