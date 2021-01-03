Dr. John Keebler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keebler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Keebler, MD
Dr. John Keebler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.
Ascension Medical Group Providence - ENT and Sinus Center6701 Airport Blvd Ste B123, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 660-3495
IMC Otolaryngology Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, P.C.831 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 665-8120
- 3 7101 US Highway 90 Ste 203, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 665-8120
- Providence Hospital
Very patient and kind. Have seen him for years and he’s very knowledgeable and has always cured whatever problem I was having. I read a couple reviews below and it’s very hard to imagine such a nice and patient doctor yelling at anyone. He always gives us more than enough time to answer all our questions and has operated on my son and did a perfect job. He does more complicated surgeries than other doctors in the area. I recommend him to all my family and friends in mobile.
- University Fla
- University Of Louisville
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Keebler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keebler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keebler has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Otitis Media and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keebler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Keebler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keebler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keebler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keebler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.