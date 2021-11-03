Overview of Dr. John Keeling, MD

Dr. John Keeling, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Keeling works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Montgomery Orthopaedics division in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.