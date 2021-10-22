Overview of Dr. John Kefalas, MD

Dr. John Kefalas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Pana Community Hospital.



Dr. Kefalas works at John C. Kefalas, M.D.,S.C. in Decatur, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.