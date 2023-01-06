Dr. Kelemen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Kelemen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Kelemen, MD
Dr. John Kelemen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Kelemen works at
Dr. Kelemen's Office Locations
Island Neurological Associates824 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 822-2230
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When my previous neurologist retired, I looked for a replacement. I was a little concerned because, after years of searching for someone to find the cause of my longstanding weakness and fatigue, it was only my previous, now-retired specialist who'd diagnosed a rare, genetic neuromuscular disease. He would be a tough act to follow, and I worried that his successor would fall short with my care. I needn't have been concerned. From the outset, Dr. Keleman listened to my long history, evaluating rather than interrupting. His calm manner put me at ease. Afterwards, I had the most thorough neurological exam I'd undergone in over six decades. He always called personally with lab or test results. You can't find a better or more compassionate neurologist than Dr. K.!
About Dr. John Kelemen, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1811973449
Education & Certifications
- New Eng Med Center
- Nassau Co Med Center
- Nassau Co Med Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelemen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelemen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelemen works at
Dr. Kelemen has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelemen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelemen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelemen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelemen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelemen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.