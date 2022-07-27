Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Kelley, MD
Overview of Dr. John Kelley, MD
Dr. John Kelley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Kelley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kelley's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Health Associates517 ROSE ST, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 438-4692
-
2
Mendoza Pediatric Center6850 N Durango Dr Ste 202, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 438-4692
-
3
Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada3930 W Ann Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89031 Directions (702) 438-4692
-
4
Wellhealth Women's Specialty Care10105 Banburry Cross Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 255-3547Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Teachers Health Trust
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelley?
Best Dr ever.
About Dr. John Kelley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1063414555
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelley works at
Dr. Kelley has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelley speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.