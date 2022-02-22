See All Family Doctors in Louisville, CO
Dr. John Kelley, MD

Family Medicine
3.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Kelley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.

Dr. Kelley works at Boulder Medical Center in Louisville, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boulder Medical Center - Louisville - Avista
    80 Health Park Dr Ste 100, Louisville, CO 80027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 673-0448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    • Family Medicine
    • 8 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1538549720
    Education & Certifications

    • St Anthonys Fam Med
    • Medical College of Georgia
    • University Of Georgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelley works at Boulder Medical Center in Louisville, CO. View the full address on Dr. Kelley’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

