Overview of Dr. John Kelley, MD

Dr. John Kelley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.



Dr. Kelley works at Orthopedic & Sports Mdcn Ctr in Hamden, CT with other offices in Orange, CT, Wallingford, CT and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.