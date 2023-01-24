Dr. John Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kelley, MD
Overview of Dr. John Kelley, MD
Dr. John Kelley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.
Dr. Kelley works at
Dr. Kelley's Office Locations
-
1
Ct Orthopedic Specialists2408 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 248-6325Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists PC330 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 795-4784
-
3
Wallingford Office1000 Yale Ave Ste 201, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 265-1800
-
4
Connecticut Orthopedic Specialists84 N Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 453-6340
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelley?
doctor was thorough and very clear what my issues are and what can be done office very well run
About Dr. John Kelley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1821085085
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Clinic
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Medical College of Ohio
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelley works at
Dr. Kelley has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.