Overview of Dr. John Kellum, MD

Dr. John Kellum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Schertz, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Kellum works at Kellum Physican Partners in Schertz, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.