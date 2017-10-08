Dr. John Kellum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kellum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Kellum, MD
Dr. John Kellum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Schertz, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Kellum's Office Locations
Kellum OB/GYN Schertz Location3401 FM 3009, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 675-6724
Kellum OB/GYN Westover Hills Location3903 Wiseman Blvd Ste 215, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 675-6724
Alamo Ranch Counseling & Wellness Pllc3303 Rogers Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 675-6724
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of john Kellum for 23 years. He delivered both of my children and continues to be my doctor. He is very personable and knowledgeable. He's never in a rush to get me out of his office. Top notch doctor!!
About Dr. John Kellum, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
