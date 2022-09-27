Overview

Dr. John Kelly, MD is a Dermatologist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Kelly works at Dermatology Professionals, Inc - East Greenwich, RI in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Shingles and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

