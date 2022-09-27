Dr. John Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Kelly, MD is a Dermatologist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dermatology Professionals, Inc - East Greenwich, RI1672 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 885-7546
- The Miriam Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Medicare
I will miss Dr. Kelly, he was professional and very personal alway took time to listen. Great guy! Wish him look in his future endeavors.
About Dr. John Kelly, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1043599269
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- St. Vincent Hospital
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Impetigo, Shingles and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
