Overview of Dr. John Kelly Jr, MD

Dr. John Kelly Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly Jr works at Empire Medical Associates PC in Bloomfield, NJ with other offices in Belleville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.