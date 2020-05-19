Overview of Dr. John Kelly, MD

Dr. John Kelly, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center and Carson Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly works at Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.