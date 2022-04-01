Overview of Dr. John Kelly IV, MD

Dr. John Kelly IV, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly IV works at Penn Therapy and Fitness Weightman Hall in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Rotator Cuff Surgery and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.