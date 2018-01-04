Dr. John Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Kelly, MD
Dr. John Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Orange County Global Medical Center.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly's Office Locations
-
1
Novellus Research Sites Inc11190 Warner Ave Ste 300, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 241-7000
-
2
Gateway Medical Ctr710 N Euclid St Ste 201, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 241-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Orange County Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?
Review long time overdue. I had total knee replacement surgery approximately 2 1/2 years ago by Dr. Kelly. I had each knee done separately 3 months apart. He had been referred to me by another doctor in a different specialty. I found Dr. Kelly to be a very attentive and compassionate doctor from the very first appointment. yet very professional.--a very "get down to business" doctor that still had a human aspect to how he approached the patient's medical needs. I would recommend him highly.
About Dr. John Kelly, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1699703959
Education & Certifications
- La Co U Sthn Ca
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Joint Pain, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelly speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.