Dr. John Kendrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Kendrick, MD
Dr. John Kendrick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Berryville, Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kendrick's Office Locations
Washington Regional Medical Center3215 N Northhills Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 927-3100
Minimal Access Surgery Clinic5230 Willow Creek Dr Ste 201, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 927-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Berryville
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best Doctor I have ever beem to. He has been my husband and I's doctor for about 15 years now. Very knowledgeable, considerate, friendly and Godly man. We Highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Kendrick, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1902812019
Education & Certifications
- U Ark Med Sci
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kendrick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kendrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kendrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kendrick has seen patients for Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kendrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendrick.
