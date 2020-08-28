Overview of Dr. John Kendrick, MD

Dr. John Kendrick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Berryville, Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kendrick works at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, AR with other offices in Springdale, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.