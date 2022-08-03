Dr. John Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kennedy, MD
Overview of Dr. John Kennedy, MD
Dr. John Kennedy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Mission Hospital.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Dr. Kennedy's Office Locations
-
1
Dekalb Surgical Associates PC2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 730, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 508-4320Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kennedy?
Awesome.
About Dr. John Kennedy, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275526386
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Affil Hosps
- Temple University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kennedy speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.