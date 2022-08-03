Overview of Dr. John Kennedy, MD

Dr. John Kennedy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Mission Hospital.



Dr. Kennedy works at Dekalb Surgical Associates PC in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.