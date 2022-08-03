See All General Surgeons in Decatur, GA
Dr. John Kennedy, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (45)
Map Pin Small Decatur, GA
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Kennedy, MD

Dr. John Kennedy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Mission Hospital.

Dr. Kennedy works at Dekalb Surgical Associates PC in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kennedy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dekalb Surgical Associates PC
    2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 730, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 508-4320
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Mission Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chest Trauma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphadenopathy Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 03, 2022
Awesome.
Jennifer — Aug 03, 2022
    About Dr. John Kennedy, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275526386
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
