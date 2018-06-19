Overview

Dr. John Kennedy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marion, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Kennedy works at Marion Primary Care in Marion, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.