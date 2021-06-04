See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. John Kennedy, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (155)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Kennedy, MD

Dr. John Kennedy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons In Ireland / Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Kennedy works at John G Kennedy MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Kennedy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John G Kennedy MD
    171 Delancey St Ste 201, New York, NY 10002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 455-2670
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Health
    333 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 455-2670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
McMurray's Test
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
McMurray's Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Cartilage Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Freiberg's Disease Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 155 ratings
Patient Ratings (155)
5 Star
(136)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(11)
Jun 04, 2021
Dr Kennedy is amazing! He saved me! Can't thank him enough. 10/10 would recommend.
Lauren — Jun 04, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. John Kennedy, MD
About Dr. John Kennedy, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English, French, Japanese and Spanish
  • 1902913791
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Hospital for Special Surgery
Medical Education
  • Royal College of Surgeons In Ireland / Medical School
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kennedy works at John G Kennedy MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kennedy’s profile.

Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

155 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

