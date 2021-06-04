Overview of Dr. John Kennedy, MD

Dr. John Kennedy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons In Ireland / Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kennedy works at John G Kennedy MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

