Overview of Dr. John Kerns, MD

Dr. John Kerns, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Kerns works at Urologic Specialties PA in Englewood, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.