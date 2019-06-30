Dr. John Kerrigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerrigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kerrigan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Kerrigan, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Tucom-Ca and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1644MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
We first met Dr. Kerrigan in The NICU of Barrows at St. Joseph's Hospital. Dr. Kerrigan was upfront and honest about the condition of our baby. Things looked bad and he told us. We honestly attribute our son's survival to this intelligent, skillful, and compassionate man. We now see him at PCH for new challenges our son is facing but, trust that he is in the best possible care with Dr. Kerrigan. I can see that PCH is a busy hospital and it can be frustrating to get appointments but, this man is worth the wait!! I am a mother who gets very worried about my child and he is very patient with me. He makes sure that I understand everything we are doing and all the possibilities. He takes his time to answer everything and treats my son with respect and caring. I don't normally write reviews but feel that I need to take the time to give him a great one.
- Pediatric Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134233901
- Clinical Neurophysiology Barrow Neurological Institute
- UCLA Med Center Pediatric Neurology
- Tucom-Ca
- Epilepsy, Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Dr. Kerrigan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerrigan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerrigan speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerrigan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerrigan.
