Dr. John Kerrison, MD
Overview of Dr. John Kerrison, MD
Dr. John Kerrison, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They completed their fellowship with EMORY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kerrison works at
Dr. Kerrison's Office Locations
Charleston Neurosciences Institute3531 Mary Ader Ave Ste A, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 763-4466
Regional Family Medicine125 EXPRESS LN, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (843) 763-4466
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kerrison is fantastic. I have been a regular patient of his since 2017. Both of my eyes are damaged, one unlikely to recover full vision and the other with some pesky problems of its own. Having dealt with many doctors, I find that Dr. Kerrison is clearly the most intelligent, thoughtful and caring of all. He is obviously quite knowledgeable about my situation and clear in his explanations, as well as patient with my questions. He is extremely careful in his treatments and makes my options and risks very clear, helping me avoid a procedure that has risk that I don't wish to take. It is obvious that his concern for my overall well-being exceeds his zeal for surgery. I have every confidence in his knowledge and advice. In addition, his staff are well-trained, personable and efficient. Without reservation, I highly recommend Dr. Kerrison.
About Dr. John Kerrison, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1952416257
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Wilmer Eye Inst-Johns Hopkins Hosp
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerrison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerrison has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerrison. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerrison.
