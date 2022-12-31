See All Physicians Assistants in Troy, MI
John Keta, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

John Keta, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

John Keta, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Troy, MI. 

John Keta works at Troy Consultants in Critical Care and Pulmonary Medicine in Troy, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Leigh Dobbs, PA
Leigh Dobbs, PA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Michael Swabash, PA-C
Michael Swabash, PA-C
5.0 (22)
View Profile
Nicole Casady, PA-C
Nicole Casady, PA-C
5.0 (20)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Troy Consultants in Critical Care and Pulmonary Medicine
    44199 Dequindre Rd Ste 311, Troy, MI 48085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 964-9490
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with John Keta?

    Dec 31, 2022
    John Keta has been on top of my situation and readily available when needed.
    Rick G — Dec 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: John Keta, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with John Keta, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending John Keta to family and friends

    John Keta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with John Keta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about John Keta, PA-C.

    About John Keta, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144245804
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Keta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    John Keta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Keta works at Troy Consultants in Critical Care and Pulmonary Medicine in Troy, MI. View the full address on John Keta’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed John Keta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Keta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Keta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Keta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you John Keta, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.