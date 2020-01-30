Overview

Dr. John Khalifa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Khalifa works at PentaHealth in Exton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.