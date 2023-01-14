Dr. John Khoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Khoury, MD
Overview of Dr. John Khoury, MD
Dr. John Khoury, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Abington Neurological Associates1151 Old York Rd Ste 200, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Sleep Disorders Center1200 Old York Rd Bldg 2, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Khoury has been my Neurologist for many years. He listens to my issues and concerns and makes recommendations on changing my medications to provide relief. After many tries with various medications, I have been taking injections for migraines. This have reduced my migraines to no more than 2 per year vs 15-30 per month. Now we are trying to wean off the the injections. I’ve gone from 3 months to 4 months apart and hope it continues to the point I can stop taking altogether.
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Dr. Khoury has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoury accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoury.
