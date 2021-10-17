Overview of Dr. John Kim, MD

Dr. John Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manassas, VA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Northern Virginia Orthopaedic Specialists in Manassas, VA with other offices in Haymarket, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.