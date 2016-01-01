Dr. John Kim Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kim Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Kim Jr works at
Dr. Kim Jr's Office Locations
Harris J. Levine D.D.S. P.A.2500 Lemoine Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 461-8110
Victory Medical4303 Victory Dr, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 462-3627Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1831152867
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kim Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim Jr has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim Jr speaks Korean.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.