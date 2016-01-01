Overview of Dr. John Kim Jr, MD

Dr. John Kim Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Kim Jr works at Harris J. Levine D.D.S. P.A. in Fort Lee, NJ with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.