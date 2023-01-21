Dr. John Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Kim, MD
Dr. John Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dana - Farber Cancer Institute, Houston Methodist Hospital, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Dr. JYS Kim250 E Superior St # 6, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6022
Hospital Affiliations
- Dana - Farber Cancer Institute
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim accommodated me very short notice and I got great results! He is a wonderful surgeon and highly recommend him!
About Dr. John Kim, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1932130135
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center|UCLA
- Baylor Affiliated Hospitals|BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Texas Medical Center
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine
- Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Dutch.
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.