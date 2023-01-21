Overview of Dr. John Kim, MD

Dr. John Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dana - Farber Cancer Institute, Houston Methodist Hospital, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Kim works at Dr. JYS Kim in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.